Azerbaijani “eco-activists” say will end the protest in Lachin corridor

Azerbaijani so-called “eco-activists” will end the protest оn the Lachin-Shushi road in Nagorno Karabakh they have been holding since December 12, 2022, TASS reports citing Azerbaijani sources.

According to the agency, the decision was made after a meeting of a group of “protesters” with representatives of the Azerbaijani authorities, who suggested that they stop the protests in connection with the emergence of a new situation caused by the installation of a checkpoint in the corridor.

“Given the partial achievement of our demands, as well as the repeated appeals of state representatives, we, eco-activists and young volunteers, decided to temporarily suspend the protest action from 18:00 on April 28, 2023,” the statement reads.

On Sunday, April 23, the Azerbaijani side illegally set up a checkpoint on the road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia in gross violation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. The unilateral step of Azerbaijan has been criticized by the international community, including by the United States, Russia, France and the European Union.