Armenian DM, new chief of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh discuss ways to increate the effectiveness of the mission

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, military attaché, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov and former commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Major-General Andrey Volkov.

The Armenian Defense Minister congratulated Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov on assuming the new position and wished him success during the peacekeeping mission.



The parties discussed the operational situation and existing problems around Nagorno-Karabakh and in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping troops, a number of issues aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Minister Papikyan emphasized the need for steady implementation of all the points of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and highlighted the importance of making efforts to unblock the Lachin Corridor as soon as possible.