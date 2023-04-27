Man Utd takeover: Sheikh Jassim responds after Sir Jim Ratcliffe offers to keep Glazers

Sheikh Jassim has insisted he remains confident of buying Manchester United despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe offering to let the Glazers remain at the club, according to reports, Daily Express reports.

The Qatari billionaire made his interest in the Red Devils known back in January. And while there’s talk of their current owners staying, it appears a takeover remains a possibility at Old Trafford.

But 90min claim Sheikh Jassim has responded by insisting he’s confident of a full takeover, despite the obvious difficulties involved.

Ratcliffe’s own bid would allow the Glazers to retain their 20 per cent stake in the club ahead of Fridays 10pm deadline/

INEOS are opposing to own just over 50 per cent of the club, with the Glazers and other shareholders then taking up the rest.

Sheikh Jassim, contrastingly, is hopping to acquire 100 per cent of the club at a time when the Glazers want £6billion in order to sell up.