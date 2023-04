Less than a minute

French bloggers visit places of interest in Armenia

The Tourism Committee of Armenia hosted bloggers from France. They participated in special cultural, adventure, and gastronomy tours and master classes.

The trip was organized in cooperation with Transavia Airlines in anticipation of the launch of its new direct flights Marseille-Yerevan-Marseille from June 27.

Transavia already operates flights on the route Paris (Orly)-Yerevan- Paris (Orly).

The program is supported by the EU and BMZ.