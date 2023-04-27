At a meeting with Aliyev, French FM calls for unblocking of Lachin corridor

France encourages peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in compliance with international law, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said after talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
“France calls for the unblocking of the Lachin corridor. Rebuilding trust requires concrete actions,” she said.
Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs travels to Azerbaijan and Armenia this week. The visit marks France’s commitment to support negotiations between the two countries for a just, lasting peace, respecting territorial integrity and the principles of international law.
In Yerevan, the Minister will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. She will visit the headquarters of the European Union Observation Mission in Jermuk and will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.