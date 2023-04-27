Artsakh’s President receives new commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops

On April 27 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the Artsakh Republic.

Welcoming the newly appointed commander, President Harutyunyan emphasized the role of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the created military and political situation, ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh and stability in the region. Both sides underscored the need for steady implementation of the provisions of the Tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020.

The President of the Republic conveyed the expectation of the Artsakh authorities from the Russian peacekeeping troops that in a short period of time, the removal of all obstacles to the bilateral communication between Artsakh and Armenia and security will be ensured, in accordance with the obligations assumed by the Tripartite Declaration.

The activities of the peacekeeping troops, the lifting of the blockade of Artsakh, the maintaining of the regime of the Lachine Corridor, guaranteeing the normal functioning of vital infrastructures and other issues were discussed during the meeting.