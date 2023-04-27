Armenian PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects of cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today received Air Arabia CEO Adel Abdullah Ali.

The Prime Minister emphasized the partnership between the Armenian government and Air Arabia in the field of civil aviation, within the framework of which the Fly Arna airline was established and operates effectively. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian government is interested in further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation.

The CEO of Air Arabia, expressing satisfaction with the cooperation with Armenia, noted that it has great potential for development. He expressed readiness of Air Arabia to continue and expand joint programs.

The parties discussed the prospects of the development of the Fly Arna airline, a joint venture of the Armenian National Interest Fund (ANIF) and the Air Arabia group. In the context of strengthening civil aviation and increasing tourist flows, the increase in the volume of passenger transportation, the continuous improvement of service quality, the expansion of the geography of flights and other issues were addressed.