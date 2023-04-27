Yerevan confirms agreement on a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed there is an agreement on a meeting between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan has said updates on the concrete date will be provided later.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters earlier today that an agreement had been reached on a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in Moscow.

“The specific date will be announced later,” Zakharova said.