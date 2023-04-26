Passenger aircraft successfully carries out test flight from Yerevan to Kapan

The L-410-UVP E20 passenger aircraft successfully carried out a test flight from Yerevsn to Kapan.

April 26, the plane of Czech production designed for 19 passengers successfully landed at Kapan “Syunik” airport at 10:58 Yerevan time.

The plane took off from “Zvartnots” International Airport at 10:10.

Kapan Airport was renovated according to international standards and certified by the Civil Aviation Committee in 2020.

This flight was historic as there have been no flights to and from Kapan airport since the 90s except for one private flight in 2017.