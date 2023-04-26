PoliticsTop

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 26, 2023, 12:56
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Issues related to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed.

