Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Issues related to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed.

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 26, 2023, 12:56