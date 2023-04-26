NSW Premier Chris Minns offers condolence message on 108th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Less than a month after being sworn in as Premier of New South Wales, the Hon. Chris Minns MP has offered heartfelt condolences to the Armenian-Australian community reaffirming Australia’s largest state’s proud legacy in acknowledging the 1915-1923 massacres against Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks as Genocides, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The video message from Minns, who was elected at the 2023 NSW State Elections in March, featured at the Australian National Commemoration of the 108th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Monday 24th April 2023.

Minns said, “I’m honoured to join with the Armenian community as we mark the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. This solemn occasion will be observed around the world and here in New South Wales. It’s an invitation to pause, to remember the suffering of Armenian men, women and children, to honour the resilience of those who survived, and to be grateful for the contributions their descendants have made around the world, including in our state.”

“The NSW Parliament was the first in our nation to recognise the horrors for what they were and I’m very proud of this, but recognition was always a first step, we recommit ourselves to finding peaceful solutions to our conflicts and to ensuring everyone has access to justice and personal security.”

“108 years ago, these were denied to victims of the Armenian Genocide,” Minns added.

ANC-AU Executive Director Michael Kolokossian expressed the community’s sincere gratitude to the Premier for his accurate reflection of an important date on the Armenian-Australian calendar.

“Our community is made up of the descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocides, and this message of solidarity was appreciated by all of us who continue to deal with the intergenerational impacts of the yet-unpunished Armenian Genocide,” Kolokossian said.

“The statement delivered by Premier Minns emphasises his compassion and we are grateful for his genuine support and understanding of this issue,” added Kolokossian.

In 1997, New South Wales Labor Premier Bob Carr and Liberal Opposition Leader Peter Collins championed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which was unanimously adopted by all members of the Legislative Assembly. Minns’ support means the issue continues to receive broad, bipartisan support.

The Hon. Mark Coure MP, representing the NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman, also spoke of his party’s support at the National Commemoration.

In fact, Minns and Coure were among an unprecedented 27 Australian parliamentarians, representing five different jurisdictions across the country, who have signalled support for the Armenian-Australian community on this solemn occasion, with most calling for overdue Federal recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese again failed to deliver on behalf of Australia.

Steve Kamper, the newly appointed Minister for Small Business, Property and Lands, Multiculturalism and Sport, attended the National Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide and echoed the sentiments of the state’s leader.

“Accurate remembrance and condemnation is the ultimate method of prevention, and it is our sincere hope that Canberra will follow in the footsteps of New South Wales and South Australia to ensure humanity can learn from the lessons of history,” Kamper said.