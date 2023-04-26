Man Utd takeover could ‘move quickly’ in May

Manchester United’s potential takeover could move “quite quickly” in early to mid-May at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November and have attracted several bidders to the club managed by Erik ten Hag.

And the journalist believes that we’re currently observing “a lot of gamesmanship” driven by the United owners as they look to secure the best possible fee for the club’s sale.

“A full sale remains the most likely of the options. At this point, it is fluid because we are a matter of days away from the final deadline, and I expect things to move with clarity and quite quickly in the early or middle part of May,” Ben Jacobs said.

“If The Glazers choose to sell the football club, then both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe want to get in as soon as possible because they know how beneficial it will be to have the keys to the club for the time the transfer window opens. So, we’re seeing a stage of clarity as the process concludes,” he added.

“But we’re also seeing a lot of gamesmanship whereby competitive tension is being driven because The Glazers, regardless of what they do, want the highest possible price, and both minority investors and outright groups still all have to value the club,” the journalist said.

“So, for the outright bidders to think that The Glazers might go in one direction and for the minority investors to think a full sale is more likely, all ultimately makes groups feel like they might have to go up in their valuation ahead of the final offers,” he noted.