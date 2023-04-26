Canada concerned with establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in Lachin corridor – FM

Canada is deeply concerned with the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor, the only land connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding region, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement.

“This action clearly undermines the peace process and stability throughout the region,” she said.

“We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the Lachin corridor. It must remain open and unimpeded to allow for the freedom of movement of people and goods,” Mélanie Joly said.

“Canada calls on both parties to resume talks and refrain from any further escalation or hostile actions along the border,” she concluded.