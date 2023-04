Azerbaijan establishing a checkpoint along Lachin corridor runs counter to EU calls for reducing tensions – Borrell

Azerbaijan establishing unilaterally a checkpoint along Lachin corridor runs counter to EU calls for reducing tensions and solving issues by dialogue, EU’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post.

“EU continues to engage in promoting peace and stability in South Caucasus. Rights and security of Karabakh Armenians must be ensured,” he tweeted.