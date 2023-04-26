Artsakh’s Foreign Minister discusses post-war developments with MEP Loucas Fourlas

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with Cypriot member of the European Parliament and Chair of the European Parliament Friendship Group with Armenia Loucas Fourlas, who arrived in Armenia with a fact-finding mission.

The interlocutors discussed the situation around Artsakh in the post-war period. The member of the European Parliament called the installation of an illegal Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor inadmissible. Mr. Loucas Fourlas assured that he will spare no effort for the resolution of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh caused by the blockade.

Mr. Gevorg Ghukasyan, Special Project Manager at Armenian National Committee-International also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the delegation led by Loucas Fourlas visited the Syunik region and made observations in the areas adjacent to the beginning of the Lachin Corridor.