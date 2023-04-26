Armenian PM talks to EU’s Michel, stresses the need for adequate response of the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Thoughts were exchanged on the established military-political and humanitarian situation in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh and the complete depopulation of Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the adequate response of the international community to the actions by Azerbaijan that undermine regional security and taking active steps towards the unconditional implementation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Thoughts were also exchanged on the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process.

The parties emphasized consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.