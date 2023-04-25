Russian peacekeepers taking steps to solve the situation in Lachin Corridor, Artsakh President’s Spokesperson says

Russian peacekeepers are taking steps to resolve the situation created after the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor, Lusine Avanesyan, spokesperson for the Artsakh President, said told Artsakhpress.

She said updates will be provided in parallel with the development of the situation.

On Sunday, April 23, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint on the only road in or out of the Artsakh Republic, in gross violation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.