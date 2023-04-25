MEP Loucas Fourlas in Armenia on fact-finding visit

Cypriot member of the European Parliament, the chairman of the group of friendship with Armenia, Loucas Fourlas is visiting Armenia on April 24-26.

On April 24, Fourlas visited border regions of Syunik region, carried out observations in the areas adjacent to the entrance of Lachin (Berdzor) Corridor, where, on the Hakar River Bridge, the Azerbaijani side is illegally installing a checkpoint.

The member of the European Parliament also got acquainted with the details of the clashes that took place recently in the vicinity of Tegh village as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, as well as the fact that the Azerbaijani forces are in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The MEP met with the head of the community in the Goris community hall.

On April 25, meetings are scheduled in Yerevan with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, the representative of the ARF Bureau, the head and members of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the RA National Assembly, representatives of the parliamentary opposition, and the head of the EU delegation to Armenia.