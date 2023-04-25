Let’s remember the 1.5 million people who lost their lives: Kim Kardashian commemorates the Armenian Genocide

TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has posted photos of her 2019 visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today is the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Let’s all stand together and remember the 1.5 million people who lost their lives. Never forget,” Kardashian captioned a photo in Instagram stories.

In the next story she remembered her vist to Temple of Garni. She posted a photo with her kids with the following caption, “I love this pic of me and my babies in Armenia.”