Huge banner on Thessaloniki City Hall commemorates the 108th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

In commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a huge 50 sqm banner went up on the main wall of the Thessaloniki City Hall at the initiative of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Thessaloniki.

The messages “We Remember, We Demand,” “Silence Continues Killing” and “No to another Genocide” will remain on display for three weeks.

Thessaloniki is the second largest city in Greece with a population of over a million people. Mayor Mr. Konstantinos Zervas also stated that a central street of the city will soon be named after the Armenian Genocide.