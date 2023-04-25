Armenian PM congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence. The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

Please accept my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the independence of the State of Israel.

Our bilateral relations have positive prerequisites for actively developing and moving to a new level. Among them are the Armenian community living in the Holy Land for centuries with its religious structures, as well as the Jewish community in Armenia, which is an integral part of Armenian society, which in turn makes significant efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Congratulating once again on the anniversary of the declaration of the State of Israel, I wish your country and people lasting peace and prosperity.”