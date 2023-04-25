Armenian Deputy FM briefs Argentine journalists, public figures on illegal blockade of Artsakh

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan had a meeting with the delegation of Argentine journalists, businessmen, lawyers and public figures who are in Armenia on a familiarization visit.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs briefed the guests on the progress in the traditional Armenian-Argentine bilateral friendly relations. In this regard, periodic political dialogue, expansion of the legal framework, development of trade-economic and inter-parliamentary, cultural ties were emphasized.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the blockade of the Lachin corridor, establishment of an illegal checkpoint, which grossly violates point 6 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

In this regard, the Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of international actors’ response to put pressure on Azerbaijan to lift the illegal blockade and fulfill the decision made by the International Court of Justice on February 22.

There was also an exchange of ideas on urgent issues on regional and international agenda.