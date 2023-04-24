Turkey unhappy with Biden’s Armenian Genocide remarks

Turkey has slammed US President Joe Biden and some other countries over their remarks on the Armenian Genocide.

“The unfortunate statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are futile efforts aimed at rewriting history for political motives,” read a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 24.

The statement followed the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide by Biden.

“We reject these statements, which we consider null and void, and condemn in the strongest terms those who persist in this mistake. Turkey does not need to be lectured about its own history by anyone,” the ministry added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also reacted to the statements through his Twitter account, calling it “yet another attempt by political charlatans to distort history.”

“No one shall dare to lecture us on our history,” the Turkish FM said.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement earlier today: “Today, we pause to remember the lives lost during the Meds Yeghern—the Armenian genocide— and renew our pledge to never forget, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”

“Today, let us renew this pledge. Let us recommit to speaking out against hate, standing up for human rights, and preventing atrocities. And together, let us redouble our efforts to forge a better future—one where all people can live with dignity, security, and respect,” Biden stated.