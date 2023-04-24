Rep. Schiff set to introduce legislation recognizing Artsakh

Member of the US House of Representatives Adam Schiff is set to introduce introduce legislation recognizing Artsakh’s independence and self-determination and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression. The Congressman revealed the news to Asbarez exclusively.

“I’m desperately concerned that Azerbaijan is planning another war on Artsakh, a war on Armenia itself. And I think this will be a powerful message to the dictator of Baku that on a bipartisan basis the Congress is going to stand up for the rights of the people of Artsakh,” he said.

“We need an end to this blockade, we need an end to this unprovoked violence by Azerbaijan, and this resolution, I hope, will signal the United States’ commitment to democratic peoples everywhere and particular in Artsakh,” he said.