France reiterates support to Armenia in overcoming challenges: PM Pashinyan receives French Senators

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation headed by Bruno Retailleau, the chairman of the Republicans faction, which holds majority in the French Senate, the founder and chairman of the Senate group on Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the Senate delegation to Armenia and highly appreciated France’s support to our country in this difficult period. The head of the government separately thanked the Senate for adopting important resolutions regarding Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. “This time you are here on the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, an important and symbolic day for us. As I mentioned in my message today, this is the most opportune moment to reflect on the past, present and future,” said the Prime Minister.

Bruno Retailleau, in turn, noted: “Today, on April 24, we stand by the Armenian people and together with you pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims. They are also our victims, because it is about the tragedy of all humanity.” Mr. Retayo once again expressed France’s support to Armenia in solving existing problems and overcoming challenges.

The interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the installation of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor in gross violation of the statement by Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the context of ensuring security and stability in the region, the effective activity of the European Union observation mission in Armenia was highlighted.