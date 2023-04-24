Dutch Ambassador issues message in Armenian to commemorate 108th anniversary of the Genocide

The Ambassador of teh Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers has issued a message in Armenian to mark the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Armenians worldwide commemorate the memory of the innocent victims of teh Armenian Genocide. The people of teh Netherlands pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs and express their support to the people of Armenia,” the Ambassador said.

In his message from teh Tsitsernakaberd memorial the Ambassador shares the lines of Armenian poet Hovhannes Tumanyan.