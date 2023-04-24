Chronicles of Aurora showcased in Matenadaran

Today, on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the updated Chronicles of Aurora manuscript was presented to the audience at the Matenadaran. The latest addition to this unique masterpiece – the title page for the story of 2022 Aurora Prize Laureate Jamila Afghani – was created by the children studying at the Art of Flowering miniature studio that operates at the Matenadaran. The Chronicles of Aurora manuscript will remain on display till May 20, 2023.

“Documenting the history of humanity in this manuscript and having children participate in the project is a great way to engage the young generation in preserving the cultural heritage and pass down the tradition. This is a good opportunity to introduce them to humanitarian values from an early age while also helping them develop their creativity,” noted Karen Matevosyan, Acting Director of the Matenadaran.

The Chronicles, introduced five years ago, reflect the global impact of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative that was founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors. This 21st century manuscripttells the stories of Aurora Prize Laureates and Humanitarians and highlights their work. It was created in accordance with the traditions of the Armenian bibliography in close collaboration with the Matenadaran and first presented in 2018. Located in Yerevan, Armenia, the Matenadaran is the world’s biggest repository of ancient Armenian manuscripts.

“Trusting the illustration of this unique manuscript, created in our time in the spiritual environment of the Matenadaran, to the youth is very important and very symbolic. Aurora Mardiganian was their age when she survived the Genocide and told the entire world about the tragedy the Armenians went through. This manuscript is a unique bridge between generations and times. And the involvement of children in its creation is an attempt to reflect humanity with their honest imagination,” said Marine Ales, Chair of the Creative Council of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The Chronicles of Aurora can be seen in the Artsakh Manuscripts Hall at the Matenadaran from April 24 to May 20, 2023. The manuscript will also be put on display for a one-week special exhibition in the fall, when an entry dedicated to a new monument to Aurora Mardiganian to be erected in Yerevan is added to the last page.