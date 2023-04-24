Adam Schiff introduces resolution recognizing Artsakh’s independence and condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression

Representative Adam Schiff introduced a resolution in Congress on Monday calling for the recognition of Artsakh’s independence and self-determination, while condemning Azerbaijan for its continued aggression against Artsakh and Armenia.

Schiff announced he will introduce the resolution in an exclusive interview with Asbarez on Sunday saying that the measure “would put the United States on record [to] recognize the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh.”

“I am desperately concerned that Azerbaijan is planning another war on Artsakh or on Armenia itself. I think this would be a powerful message to the dictator in Baku that on a bi-partisan basis we are going stand for the people of Artsakh,” Schiff told Asbarez. “We need to end this blockade, we need to end to this unprovoked violence by Azerbaijan.”

“This resolution will signal the United States’ commitment to democratic peoples everywhere and in particular, Artsakh,” Schiff emphasized.

The Democratic Congressman who represents the largest Armenian-American constituency in the county raised the alarm about the worsening humanitarian conditions in Artsakh and warned that it is becoming more dangerous.

“We need to bring attention to this issue. We need to reach out to all members of Congress throughout the country, all the U.S. Senators, to weigh in with the [Biden] Administration,” Schiff said.

“The Administration needs to do more than talk in morally equivalent terms. There is no moral equivalency here. It does no good to call on both sides to refrain from violence and provocation when only one side is a belligerent, and that’s Baku,” emphasized Schiff.

The resolution:

Recognizes the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, consistent with the right to self-determination enshrined in various UN instruments and the people of Artsakh’s 1991 vote and decision to declare their independence from Azerbaijan;

Urges the United States to engage proactively in supporting international recognition of the status of the Republic of Artsakh;

Condemns the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor and unprovoked attacks by the Azerbaijani forces on Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and calls for Azerbaijan to immediately cease its blockade and aggressions against Armenia and Artsakh without conditions;

The resolution also: