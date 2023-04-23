People of Artsakh have become hostage: Security Council calls for steps to prevent establishment of Azerbaijani checkpoint

On April 23, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an urgent session of the Security Council to discuss the issue of Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the installation of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan.

President Harutyunyan briefed on the situation, noting that Azerbaijan continues its provocative and criminal actions against the people of Artsakh, once again grossly violating the provisions of the November 9 Tripartite Declaration and well-known norms of the international law.

All members of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic, at the head of the President, unanimously adopted a statement, which reads, in particular:

“Emphasizing that the entire people of Artsakh believed in the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, and the security guarantees provided by the Russian Federation, returned to the Motherland and began building a normal life.

Noting that Azerbaijan has violated various provisions of the Tripartite Declaration many times since its signing, killing residents of Artsakh, occupying new territories, and, since December 12, 2022, keeping the people of Artsakh under blockade for 133 days, without electricity supply for 104 days, and without gas supply for 67 days,

Welcoming the positions repeatedly expressed by the Russian leadership regarding the continuity and strength of security guarantees for the people of Artsakh, as well as the unacceptability of the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor,

Considering absolutely unacceptable the blocking of the Lachin Corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, which is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, and the installation of a checkpoint there by Azerbaijan on April 23,

Noting that with that step, the people of Artsakh have finally become hostage in the hands of Azerbaijan, with an increasing risk of ethnic cleansing, and the further operation of the Tripartite Declaration is seriously threatened,

We appeal to the parties of the Tripartite Declaration, and especially the Russian Federation, to immediately start discussions on lifting the blockade of Artsakh, preventing the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint and providing real guarantees for the security of the people of Artsakh.

We expect effective steps to solve the security and humanitarian problems facing the people of Artsakh in the shortest possible time, the absence of which will allow the authorities and the people of Artsakh to decide what to do next.”