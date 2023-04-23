Artsakh President convenes urgent meeting of Security Council as Azerbaijan blocks Hakari bridge

In gross violation of the provisions of the 2020 Tripartite statement and continuously providing misinformation regarding the transfer of weapons from Armenia to Artsakh, the Azerbaijani side closed the Hakari bridge connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, which is located in the “Lachin Corridor,” in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

The authorities of the Artsakh Republic strongly condemn another provocation by Azerbaijan, considering it a criminal step aimed at deepening the blockade of Artsakh and ethnic cleansing, which violates both the Tripartite declaration, the binding decision of the International Court of Justice of the UN and other fundamental norms of international law.

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an urgent meeting of the Security Council, during which the latest developments and the relevant actions of the authorities of the Artsakh Republic will be on the discussion agenda.

We will announce more details about the events a little later. Please follow the official announcements and do not spread unspecified information.

[Artsakh Info Centre]