Home | All news | Sport | Weightlifting: Armenia's Garik Karapetyan wins small gold, sets European youth record

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 22, 2023, 16:05

World and European Youth Champion Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) won a small gold medal by lifting 178 kg in the snatch exercise at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Yerevan. He also set a European youth record for in the exercise.