Weightlifting: Armenia’s Garik Karapetyan wins small gold, sets European youth record

World and European Youth Champion Garik Karapetyan (102 kg) won a small gold medal by lifting 178 kg in the snatch exercise at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Yerevan.

He also set a European youth record for in the exercise.

