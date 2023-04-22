SportTop

Armenia’s Samvel Gasparyan crowned champion, Petros Petrosyan wins bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 22, 2023, 19:49
Less than a minute

Armenian weightlifter Samvel Gasparyan became the champion of Europe in the 395 kg weight category with a total result of 395 kg (175-220).

Another representative of Armenia, Petros Petrosyan won the gold in the same weight category.

