Armenia's Samvel Gasparyan crowned champion, Petros Petrosyan wins bronze at European Weightlifting Championships

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 22, 2023, 19:49

Armenian weightlifter Samvel Gasparyan became the champion of Europe in the 395 kg weight category with a total result of 395 kg (175-220). Another representative of Armenia, Petros Petrosyan won the gold in the same weight category.