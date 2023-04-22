Armenian PM congratulates Iranian leaders on Eid al-Fitr

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The message of the Prime Minister addressed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution reads:

“Your Highness,

I convey to you my warm words of congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which symbolizes the end of self-purification and fasting. I wish that the symbolism of this bright holiday be an inseparable companion of the people of neighboring and friendly Iran.

The Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people greatly value the warm Armenian-Iranian relations with a history of thousands of years, which today, standing as a bright example of the effective dialogue between Christianity and Islam, will conquer new horizons in the near future for the benefit of our peoples and for the sake of regional stability.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you plenty of sunshine and good health, and lasting peace to the people of Iran.

Please accept, Your Highness, the assurance of my highest consideration”.

Nikol Pashinyan’s message addressed to the President of Iran reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on the Islamic holy holiday of Eid al-Fitr. May the fecundity and blessings of this holiday always accompany the neighboring and friendly people of Iran.

Today, there are all prerequisites for the further strengthening of our steadily developing bilateral relations, anchored on the millennia-old rich history. I sincerely hope that due to political will and stable partnership, we will witness the expansion of cooperation between our two countries for the sake of the well-being of the Armenian and Iranian peoples and regional security.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you new achievements and lasting peace to the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.”