Armenia proves it can host the World Weightlifting Championships next year, European Championship’s chief doctor says

This is probably the most beautiful competition I have seen during the 25 years I have been in sports, Zurab Kakhaberashvili, the chief doctor of the European Championships in Yerevan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“It is very well-organized. The European Weightlifting Federation, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, the Armenian Weightlifting Federation, the Ministry of Sport have done their best for everyone to feel comfortable here,” the doctor said.

He expressed gratitude for organizing this beautiful event for the whole of Europe.

Zurab Kakhaberashvili commended the atmosphere at the competition, noting that the spectators “are cheering for all athletes.”

“Armenia is proving its hospitality and demonstrating that they are ready to host not only the European, but also the World Championships next year,” Zurab Kakhaberashvili said.