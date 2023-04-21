There is a lot to learn from Armenia: Moldovan coach coach commends European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan

The organization of the European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia is just brilliant, head coach of the Moldovan weightlifting team Leonid Shpak told Public Radio of Armenia.

“I see no shortcomings. Everything is in time, everything is in place, there are a number of novelties,” says the coach, who has been participating in European and World championships for 15 years now.

Moldova is set to host the U-17 European Weightlifting Championship, and the coach says there a lot to learn from the organization of the event in Yerevan.

“We have taken note of certain things we had not thought about. I hope we can hold the event on this level. Everything is very accessible and very comfortable” he adds.

He expresses gratitude to organizes for the warm welcome, for the presents, which, he says, will remind of the even in years.