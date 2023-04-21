The tournament organized on highest level, Ukrainian weightlifter says of European Championships in Yerevan

The European Championships in Armenia are organized on the highest level, Ukrainian weightlifter Irina Dekha told Public Radio of Armenia.

“I have participated in a number of tournaments, but the organization here is the best. Everything has been done for the athletes. Everything from hotels to the competition has been thought out in detail,” she said.

Irina Dekha was crowned European Champion in the women’s 81 kg category today. She says the competition was tense.

“You know how difficult it is to prepare for the tournament in Ukraine, that’s why the struggle was also difficult,” she said.