Beyonce, Ronaldo and Pope among those to lose Twitter blue check in purge

Beyonce, Ronaldo and Pope Francis are among those no longer verified on Twitter, the BBC reports.

The social media giant began removing the once-coveted blue check verification from thousands of accounts on Thursday.

The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.

Users who wish to retain the check beside their name must pay $84 a year to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

As the change happened, many formerly verified took to Twitter to joke about it, or mourn the loss.

Under Twitter’s new verification scheme, gold, grey and blue badges are meant to provide more context to how an account was verified.