Armenian PM congratulates Arab leaders on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Vice President, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, President Bashar al-Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic and Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur Al-Said In of the Sultanate of Oman, Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani.

The Prime Minister wished the leaders of the mentioned countries good health and happiness, and long-lasting peace and well-being to their peoples.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam (the other being Eid al-Adha). The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.