Armenia submits objections to Azerbaijan’s claims at UN Court

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the Representative of Republic of Armenia on International Legal Matters, today submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) the Preliminary Objections of Armenia with respect to the Memorial of Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia), providing substantiated justifications on the lack of jurisdiction of the Court over most of the claims presented by Azerbaijan and their inadmissibility.

The Court has suspended the proceedings of the case until the judgement on the issue of Preliminary Objections submitted by Armenia.