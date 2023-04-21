Armenia government okays introduction of 6-month military service for women

The Armenian Government today approved amendments to the Law on Military Service and the Status of Servicemen and the Law on Defense, which envisage introduction of 6-month military service for females on voluntary basis.

The drafts will now be forwarded to the National Assembly. If passed, the law will be enforced during the winter draft.

According to Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, after conscription, women will not be able to terminate or postpone the military service due to “family circumstances,” as it does not make sense within a 6-month period.

“Until the day of conscription, they can refuse mandatory military service, and will serve in training military units,” Papikyan further clarified.

In case of full service, females will be paid 1 million drams at the end of the service.

According Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “the service will not be a walk in the military unit.”

“Women should become a full part of the military service,” said the Prime Minister.