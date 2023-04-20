Rep. Pallone sees clear parallels between past crimes and ongoing blockade of Artsakh

There are clear parallels between past crimes and the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Rep. Frank Pallone said at the Congressional Observance of Armenian Genocide.

He stressed that the closure of the Lachin corridor is unacceptable “and we are hoping that the constant pressure by the United States and the other Minsk Group co-chairing countries will ultimately lead to the reopening of the corridor and resumption of negotiations that will lead to Artsakh being recognized as Armenian territory.”

“Either as its own nation or as part of Armenia, or in some capacity it has to remain Armenian. That’s what we insist on,” Pallone stated.

At the same time he noted that there should be no US military assistance to Azerbaijan, as it will help the latter’s efforts to renew aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.

“The U.S. must act swiftly to avert a crisis,” he emphasized.