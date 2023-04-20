Political consultations between Armenia, Iran and India held in Yerevan

The first tripartite political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Iran and India took place in Yerevan today.

The delegations were headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan, Head of South Asia General Department of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyed Rasul Mousavi, and Director-General of the Middle East at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Jitender Pal Singh.

Issues related to political, economic, regional communication channels were discussed, the perspectives of deepening cultural and interpersonal ties and tripartite cooperation in various fields were outlined. The parties agreed to continue consultations in a tripartite format aimed at cooperation.