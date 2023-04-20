Organization is on top: Italian weightlifter commends European Championships in Armenia

The organization of the European Championships in Yerevan is really fantastic, Italian weightlifter Giulia Miserendino told Public Radio of Armenia.

“The organization is on top, it’s the best and really fantastic,” she said.

Giulia Miserendino won the silver medal in the women’s 71 kg category. Loredana Elena Toma of Romania took home the gold medal. Sarah Davies of Great Britain won the bronze.

“I’m very happy for my second place, but I know that I could do better,” the Italian weightlifter said.

She is confident there will be further chances to improve the result.

“This is my first senior championship. I’m very happy for my second place and I’m full of hope for the future,” she said.