Maragos Vassilis nominated as EU Ambassador to Armenia

Maragos Vassilis has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Armenia. He is currently Head of Unit for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo in the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

He has previously served as Head of Unit for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership in the same Directorate-General.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission announces the nomination of 40 Heads of Delegations and 1 Chargé d’affaires of the European Union.