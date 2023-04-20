Alec Baldwin’s Rust resumes filming after on-set tragedy

Filming on Alec Baldwin’s Western movie Rust is resuming on Thursday, 18 months after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the BBC reports.

Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, is remaining in the the starring role.

Principal photography is starting up again at a new location in Montana.

“It will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition,” said Melina Spadone, lawyer for Rust Movie Productions.

“Live ammunition is – and always was – prohibited on set.”

Bianca Cline will take Hutchins’ place as cinematographer, with Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting in New Mexico, returning as director.

Hutchins’ husband Matthew will be an executive producer. Baldwin is a producer as well as the film’s star.

Rust Movie productions, which Baldwin is part of, said in February the scene that was being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot has now been rewritten.