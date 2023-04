The tournament is a ‘wow,’ Ukrainian journalist on European Championships in Yerevan

The tournament has been organized on the highest level, Ukrainian journalist Tatiana Shaiko told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Everything is well thought-out, everything is very convenient for athletes and very beautiful,” she said about the European Championships in Yerevan.

Tatiana Shaiko said colleagues from other countries share the opinion.

“From what I hear from colleagues that have been at European, Asian and World Championships, the tournament in Armenia is a ‘wow’,” the journalist said.