The situation has improved: Armenian Deputy Minister of Sport on prospects of hosting World Weightlifting Championships

We have six medals and are expecting more, Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

The Deputy Minister is satisfied with the results of the men’s and women’s teams so far.

“Our heavy artillery will enter the battle tomorrow. I am sure that we will be grateful to our athletes for participating in the championship selflessly and diligently,” Giloyan said.



After the incident recorded during the opening ceremony of the championship, the Deputy Minister was not sure about the prospects of holding the World Weightlifting Championships in Armenia in 2024. Now he notes that the situation has improved.



“We have improved the situation. If before the start of the championship that chance was 99 percent, after the start it became 15 percent, now it is 60 percent,” Karen Giloyan said.



According to him, the high level of organization of the Yerevan tournament also works in favor of improving the situation.



“The question about organization should be addressed to our guests, I am sure you will only hear words of gratitude. Approach any athlete or coach, you will be convinced of this. This is not a subjective opinion, it is an objective reality. We are really happy that the tournament is taking place at a very high level,” said Karen Giloyan.