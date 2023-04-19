Lithuanian President expresses readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus.

President Nausėda received his Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan in Vilnius today. He expressed gratitude for the visit, emphasizing that high-level mutual visits are an additional incentive for the development of Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations.

“It is not by chance that Lithuania is the first country to recognize Armenia’s independence, it is a consequence of our centuries-old friendship and cooperation,” stressed Gitanas Nauseda.

President Vahan Khachaturyan thanked his counterpart for the warm reception and emphasized that the solid foundations of relations between Armenia and Lithuania guarantee the common values that both countries cherish. These include democracy, fundamental human rights and freedoms, independence and sovereignty.

“The fact that the history and destiny of our countries are very similar contributes to the strong friendship of our peoples. Our peoples have overcome difficult obstacles on the way to their independence and achieved it, of course with heavy losses as well,” President Khachaturyan noted.

During the meeting of the delegations, a wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan and regional developments were discussed.

The parties emphasized the importance of overcoming humanitarian issues and solving them without preconditions. President Nauseda expressed his readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace in the region within his capacity.

During the conversation, Presidents Khachaturyan and Nauseda also touched on the perspectives of Armenian-Lithuanian economic and other cooperation, particularly in the fields of high technologies, digitalization, information security, and healthcare.