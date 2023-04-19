Kremlin says tripartite agreements between Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan are “the only basis for settlement”

The tripartite agreements of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh are the only real basis for the settlement of the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, adding that “their implementation is necessary, TASS reports.

“We are ready to welcome any steps of the parties that can lead to the ease of tensions and contribute to further progress on the path of fulfilling the tripartite agreements,” said Peskov.

According to the Kremlin representative, the tripartite agreements “are now the only real, realistic basis for settlement.”

“Therefore, we consider progress on the path of implementation of all provisions to be indispensable and necessary for all,” he concluded.