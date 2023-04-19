Head of French team hails “Olympic-standard” European Championships in Armenia

The European Weightlifting Championship in Armenia are “Olympic standard,” representative of the French Weightlifting Federation Arnaud Ferrari told Armenpress.

“We are very happy to be here, because Armenia is very famous for weightlifting, it was the first time we are here, so we are very happy,” Ferrari said.

“In Armenia weightlifting is the sport number one, the welcome here is very warm and organization is very beautiful, Olympic-standard. We are very happy to be here,” he added.

Arnaud Ferrari added that the French delegation is happy to discover the country.

He also spoke about the warm relations between Armenia and France, mentioning Armenian weightlifter Khachatur Kyapanaktsyan who represented France in the past.